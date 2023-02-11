St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

St. Joe stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in St. Joe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in St. Joe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

