Status (SNT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.60 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Status has a total market cap of $111.65 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019682 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00221354 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02788394 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,483,840.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

