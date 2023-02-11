Status (SNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $110.84 million and $2.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00046852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00220919 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02788394 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,483,840.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

