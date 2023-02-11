Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $24,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

