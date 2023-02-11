Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Down 43.1% in January

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76,177 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $314.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

