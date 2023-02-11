Steve E. Krognes Sells 1,377 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI opened at $29.13 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

About Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.