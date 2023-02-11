SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $300.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.65). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.61), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares.

SThree Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £397.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

