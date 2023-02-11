Stifel Nicolaus Cuts TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to C$4.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.40.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Price Performance

TRSSF stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $382.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.84 million. TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 143.67%. Analysts predict that TerrAscend will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.