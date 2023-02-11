Stifel Nicolaus Raises International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $31.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

IGT stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.87. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

