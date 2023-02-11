StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

