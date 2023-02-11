StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.