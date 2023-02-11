StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BLCM opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.56. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

