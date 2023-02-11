StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $38.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.33.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
