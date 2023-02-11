StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $38.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

