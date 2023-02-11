StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.24.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

