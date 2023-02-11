StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Performance
IEC Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $17.98.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.