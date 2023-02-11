StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.