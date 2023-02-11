StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vonage (NYSE:VG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vonage Price Performance
Shares of VG opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
About Vonage
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.