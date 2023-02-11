StockNews.com Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $757.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $703.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

