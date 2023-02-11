StockNews.com Upgrades Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,750,000 after buying an additional 484,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,075,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,955,000 after buying an additional 1,368,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,386,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,133,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,334,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,322,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

