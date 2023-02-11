StockNews.com Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Buy

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. 155,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,376. TTEC has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TTEC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

