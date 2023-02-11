Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.84 on Friday. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,729,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.