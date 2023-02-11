Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,736,964 shares changing hands.

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

