Stratis Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $82.79 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.25 or 0.07001501 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00082279 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00029540 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062608 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010371 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001166 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023879 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,007,225 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
