Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Strattec Security stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.16. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Strattec Security

Separately, StockNews.com cut Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

