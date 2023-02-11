Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 51.1% in January

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.