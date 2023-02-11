Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,315,600 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 1,528,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sumco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUMCF opened at 14.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.45. Sumco has a 52-week low of 11.93 and a 52-week high of 20.10.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

