Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 8,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMMCF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

