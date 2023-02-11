Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

