Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.44 and a 200 day moving average of $256.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.31.

About Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

