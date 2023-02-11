Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 2,172 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after acquiring an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,152,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,605,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,652,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

