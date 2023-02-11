Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 114.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

NFLX opened at $347.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $411.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

