Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after buying an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 2,440,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 429,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

