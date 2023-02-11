Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 435,902 Shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 8.57% of Xcel Brands worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.
