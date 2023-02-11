Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 82,201 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Forge Global worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth $2,426,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Forge Global during the second quarter worth $1,790,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the second quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 33,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRGE opened at $1.79 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Forge Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

