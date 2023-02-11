Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cable One by 59.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cable One by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $791.65 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,576.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $749.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $902.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

