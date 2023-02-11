Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 19,998 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day moving average is $151.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.