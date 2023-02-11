Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

Shares of SUHJY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.63.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

