Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance
Shares of SUHJY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.63.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.