Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

