Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.60. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Todd E. Siegel acquired 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $37,002.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at $467,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

