Susquehanna Lowers Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $120.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FWRD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.50.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 4,152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.