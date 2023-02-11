Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Up 252.2% in January

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 252.2% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of SDACW stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,950. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDACW. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Mangrove Partners raised its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 447,244 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 636,855 shares during the last quarter.

