SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,206,760. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

