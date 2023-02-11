SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.70 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

