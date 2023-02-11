SVB Wealth LLC Buys 10,200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,947 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,010,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE COP opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

