SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $113.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.83. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

