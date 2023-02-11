SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 69.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

