SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

