SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,412 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $133,317,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of C opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

