SVB Wealth LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in NetEase by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $86.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.