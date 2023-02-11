SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 301.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IBB opened at $132.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
